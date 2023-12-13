Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, met the family members of the fallen jawans at the Parliament, on the 22 years of the Parliament attack. Earlier, PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and other leaders observed a minute's silence at the Parliament premises to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers. Parliament Attack Anniversary: All You Need To Know About the Cowardly Terrorist Attack of 2001 on Temple of Indian Democracy.

PM Modi Meets Family Members of Fallen Jawans at Parliament

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar meet the family members of the fallen jawans at the Parliament, on the 22 years of the Parliament attack. pic.twitter.com/suEXK8mmCr — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

Parliament Attack Anniversary

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and other leaders observe a minute's silence at the… pic.twitter.com/OckQNeaQXV — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

