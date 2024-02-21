The Supreme Court ruled that terminating a woman's employment due to her marriage was a "coarse case of gender discrimination" and that any law based on gender bias is "constitutionally impermissible." The Court also ordered the Centre to pay Rs 60 lakh to a military nurse who was discharged from service after getting married. Judge Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Dutta's bench issued the ruling at Selina John's request. John was let go after her 1988 marriage. She had been a Lieutenant at the time. In 2012, she filed an appeal with the Armed Forces Tribunal, which granted her request for reinstatement. Nonetheless, the Centre filed an appeal with the Supreme Court in 2019 challenging the ruling. SC on Medical Negligence: Supreme Court Awards Rs 1.5 Crore Compensation to Retired Air Veteran Who Contracted HIV During Blood Transfusion, Says 'Indian Army and Air Force Liable'.

SC Rules in Favour of Military Nurse Fired Over Marriage

Termination of women nursing officers from military upon their marriage is patriarchal, unconstitutional: Supreme Court Read more: https://t.co/FkpZZqFeBV pic.twitter.com/NLivBW9AxM — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 20, 2024

