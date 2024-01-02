Truck, cab, and bus transporters embarked on a nationwide strike to protest the recently implemented Rs 7 lakh fine and 10-year prison sentence for hit-and-run incidents under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. They are demanding the central government revoke the clause, arguing that it would expose them to unfair harassment. Meanwhile, as the strike continues on January 2, people crowded the petrol pumps in various states, fearing fuel shortages. Petrol pumps are reportedly running low on supplies in various cities, resulting in long queues of vehicles, as seen in videos depicting the current scenario at filling stations. Maharashtra: Long Queues at Petrol Pumps in Nagpur as Transport Association, Drivers Protest Against New Law on Hit and Run Cases (Watch Video).

People Crowd Up Petrol Pumps Fearing Fuel Shortage in Maharashtra

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: People crowd up fuel pumps to fill up their vehicle tanks fearing a shortage of fuel as truck drivers protest against the hit-and-run law. pic.twitter.com/BA8r5aBYWt — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2024

Long Queues at Petrol Pumps in Himachal Pradesh

"Truck strike in India have triggered fuel shortages in Himachal Pradesh, especially diesel. Petrol pumps are running low on supplies, resulting in long queues of vehicles as seen in video depicting the current scenario at filling stations. Be prepared, stock up on your fuels.… pic.twitter.com/MyYDdq8rLn — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) January 1, 2024

Crowded Petrol Pumps in Punjab

Visuals from Sangrur show long queues at petrol pump amid a drivers’ strike over the new hit-and-run law. Many petrol pumps have started facing shortages of petrol and diesel in Punjab. #Punjab #Sangrur #TruckDriversProtest #PetrolPump pic.twitter.com/3SX40As3Pd — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) January 2, 2024

Visuals From Petrol Pump in Jammu

Petrol pumps turn dry in #Jammu due to oil tankers strike pic.twitter.com/1wY4s6RgiE — Rakesh Kumar (@RiCkY_847) January 2, 2024

Crowded Petrol Pumps in Madhya Pradesh

The current situation in Indore is critical, I have been stuck at the petrol pump for the past two hours. Additionally, other petrol pumps are without fuel due to a truck drivers' strike.#मेरा_एमपी_विकसित_एमपी#HappyNewYear2024 #petrolstrike#strike pic.twitter.com/1VhcRtn211 — Pulkit Jain (@pulkitdotjava) January 1, 2024

