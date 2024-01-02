Truck, cab, and bus transporters embarked on a nationwide strike to protest the recently implemented Rs 7 lakh fine and 10-year prison sentence for hit-and-run incidents under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. They are demanding the central government revoke the clause, arguing that it would expose them to unfair harassment. Meanwhile, as the strike continues on January 2, people crowded the petrol pumps in various states, fearing fuel shortages. Petrol pumps are reportedly running low on supplies in various cities, resulting in long queues of vehicles, as seen in videos depicting the current scenario at filling stations. Maharashtra: Long Queues at Petrol Pumps in Nagpur as Transport Association, Drivers Protest Against New Law on Hit and Run Cases (Watch Video).

People Crowd Up Petrol Pumps Fearing Fuel Shortage in Maharashtra

Long Queues at Petrol Pumps in Himachal Pradesh 

Crowded Petrol Pumps in Punjab 

Visuals From Petrol Pump in Jammu 

Crowded Petrol Pumps in Madhya Pradesh 

