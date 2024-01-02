Long queues were witnessed at the petrol pumps as transport association and drivers protested against the new law on hit and run cases in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Tuesday, January 2. The Indian Penal Code of the colonial era was recently superseded by the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which imposes fines of up to Rs 7 lakh or a maximum term of 10 years on drivers who cause a major road accident by careless driving and flee without reporting the incident to the police or authorised authorities. Supply services were hit as protests were being carried out against the provision in the new penal law on hit-and-run law road accident cases in several parts of the country. Transport Strike: Truckers’ Stir Against Strict Hit-and-Run Punishment; Talk to Drivers, AIMTC Tells Central Government.

Long Queues at Petrol Pumps in Nagpur as Transport Association, Drivers Protest Against New Law on Hit and Run Cases

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Long queues at petrol pumps in Nagpur as Transport Association, drivers protest against new law on hit and run cases. pic.twitter.com/FWgQd1F5iH — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2024

