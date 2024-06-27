Shocking CCTV footage has emerged showing the murder of Prem Singh in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Singh, a worker at the Pepsi factory in Chhata town, was returning home late at night on a bike with a colleague when assailants shot him in the head. The incident, captured by a highway CCTV camera, shows the criminals approaching from behind, firing at Singh, and fleeing the scene. The video, now circulating on social media, depicts Singh's colleague stopping the bike and discovering Singh’s fatal injury, then panicking and seeking help from passersby. The police have launched an investigation, taken Singh’s body into custody, and sent it for post-mortem. Authorities are reviewing the CCTV footage to identify the culprits, assuring that the killers will be apprehended soon. Meghalaya Shocker: Accused Of Extra-Marital Affair, Woman Dragged, Kicked and Brutally Thrashed With Sticks; Five Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Murder in Mathura (Disturbing Video)

यूपी : मथुरा में प्रेम सिंह चौधरी कल रात कंपनी से ड्यूटी करके साथी संग घर लौट रहे थे। हाईवे पर पीछे से दो बदमाश बाइक पर आए। चलते–चलते कनपटी में गोली मारकर मौत के घाट उतार दिया। इस CCTV में प्रेम सिंह बाइक से गिरते दिख रहे हैं।👇 https://t.co/YCOWscxQnb pic.twitter.com/cscKTMsr8a — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 26, 2024

Killers Will Be Nabbed Soon, Say Police

