In Meghalaya's Dadenggre, West Garo Hills, a woman was brutally beaten by a group of men after being accused of an extra-marital affair. A viral video shows her being dragged, kicked, and assaulted with sticks while bystanders watched silently. Police have arrested five individuals in connection with the attack. A case has been registered under the relevant sections, according to authorities. Elephant Attack in Meghalaya: BSF Officer Trampled to Death by Wild Elephants in West Garo Hills, Video Surfaces.

Woman Brutally Beaten in Meghalaya (Disturbing Video)

📌Troubling video originating from West Garo Hills has emerged, depicting a woman subjected to a vicious assault. The footage shows a group of men dragging, kicking, and ruthlessly beating her, while villagers watched. pic.twitter.com/zcy2VffUwF — Highland Post (@PostHighland) June 26, 2024

