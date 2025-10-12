In a narrow escape from a potentially fatal accident, a young man avoided being crushed under an overturned dumper truck in Vallabh Nagar on Saturday. The incident occurred around 1:15 PM near Sant Tukaram Nagar Police Station limits. The dumper, carrying construction crusher material, overturned while navigating a narrow road section. Uneven surfaces and a drainage area caused the truck’s right wheel to slip, leading to the vehicle flipping over. The young man, riding a two-wheeler nearby, reacted instantly and moved out of harm’s way, narrowly avoiding serious injury. The dumper driver also escaped unharmed. The accident caused considerable damage to a motorcycle parked close to the site. Sant Tukaram Nagar Police have registered a case under relevant sections and launched a detailed investigation into the incident. Ghaziabad: Narrow Escape for Man After Scooter Falls Into Open Drain Outside Gaur Green City Market, Dramatic CCTV Video Goes Viral.

Young Man Narrowly Escapes Dumper Truck Accident in Pimpri-Chinchwad

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Vinod Jagdale), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

