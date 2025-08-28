A chilling incident unfolded in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area on Friday morning when a young man, while reversing his scooter outside Gaur Green City Market, accidentally slipped into a deep open drain. CCTV footage of the shocking moment has now gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), sparking concerns over civic negligence. The video shows the man losing balance and plunging into the uncovered drain along with his scooter. Onlookers rushed to help, using a ladder to pull him out safely. Luckily, he sustained no major injuries, escaping what could have been a fatal accident. Residents have demanded authorities take urgent action to cover dangerous drains and prevent such near-tragedies in the future. Delhi Shocker: Man Strangles Woman to Death Over Money Dispute, Arrested After Failed Bid To Dump Body in Dabri Drain.

Ghaziabad Youth Falls Into Open Drain With Scooter, Rescued Safely

From Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. A young man on scooty fell into an open drain. The kids on the spot raised alert and the victim driver was rescued by onlookers using a ladder. pic.twitter.com/FP4sBk7xcP — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 28, 2025

