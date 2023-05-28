Ahead of the inauguration of the New Parliament Building, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan shared a video on Twitter showering praise on the New Sansad Bhavan. Shah Rukh Khan praised the New Parliament Building with his voiceover to swades' music and called it a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our constitution. Reacting to Shah Rukh Khan's tweet, PM Narendra Modi said, "Beautifully expressed!" He further said that the new Parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. "It blends tradition with modernity. #MyParliamentMyPride." PM Modi said. Shah Rukh Khan Posts Video Praising India's New Parliament Building With His Voiceover to Swades' Music, Calls It Magnificent New Home for People Who Uphold Our Constitution - Watch.

Beautifully Expressed!

Beautifully expressed! The new Parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. It blends tradition with modernity. #MyParliamentMyPride https://t.co/Z1K1nyjA1X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2023

