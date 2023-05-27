As the majestic new Parliament building is being unveiled on May 28, Shah Rukh Khan couldn't contain his admiration for this development. In a heartfelt tweet, he applauded the momentous occasion and expressed his joy for the people of India. Tagging PM Narendra Modi in the tweet, Shah Rukh Khan hailed it as a monumental step towards a New India, while recognizing the timeless dream of glory for the country. His tweet included a video that showed various facets of the new building with his voiceover, while using the popular AR Rahman tune from the film Swades. Shah Rukh Khan Car Collection: From BMWs, Audi to the Recently Added Rolls Royce, Here’s King Khan’s Entire Car Collection.
Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet Here:
What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji.
A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind!… pic.twitter.com/FjXFZwYk2T
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 27, 2023
