As the majestic new Parliament building is being unveiled on May 28, Shah Rukh Khan couldn't contain his admiration for this development. In a heartfelt tweet, he applauded the momentous occasion and expressed his joy for the people of India. Tagging PM Narendra Modi in the tweet, Shah Rukh Khan hailed it as a monumental step towards a New India, while recognizing the timeless dream of glory for the country. His tweet included a video that showed various facets of the new building with his voiceover, while using the popular AR Rahman tune from the film Swades. Shah Rukh Khan Car Collection: From BMWs, Audi to the Recently Added Rolls Royce, Here’s King Khan’s Entire Car Collection.

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet Here: