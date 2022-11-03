Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the Rozgar Mela of Maharashtra government via video message. The Prime Minister reiterated that in the Amrit Kaal the country is working on the target of developed India where youth will play a key role. Prime Minister informed that the central government has approved about 225 projects worth more than 2 lakh crore for Maharashtra. 75 thousand crore worth of Railway projects and 50 crore worth of projects for modern roads have been approved. The Prime Minister started the concept of Rozgar Mela at the central level on Dhanteras. PM Narendra Modi at Rozgar Mela, Says 100-Year-Old Unemployment Problem Can’t Be Solved in 100 Days

PM Narendra Modi Addresses Maharashtra Rozgar Mela:

#RojgarMela The PM, Shri @narendramodi congratulated the candidates who received appointment letters.He said, State Govt is marching towards resolution of providing employment with single goal. Centre approves 2lakh cr projects for State. This will also create new opportunities’. pic.twitter.com/8c0vShZJMs — MAHA INFO CENTRE (@micnewdelhi) November 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)