Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Koti Deepotsavam 2023 at NTR Stadium in Telangana's Hyderabad on Monday evening. A video of PM Narendra Modi offering prayers to deities. Earlier this evening. PM Modi paid obeisance at historic Ameerpet Gurudwara in Hyderabad, Telangana, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: PM Narendra Modi Pays Obeisance at Ameerpet Gurudwara in Telangana’s Hyderabad on Gurpurab (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Attends Koti Deepotsavam 2023

VIDEO | PM Modi attends Koti Deepotsavam in Hyderabad. (n/2) pic.twitter.com/m9cJg77syg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2023

