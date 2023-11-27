Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid obeisance on Monday evening at historic Ameerpet Gurudwara in Hyderabad, Telangana, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The prime minister was presented with a 'siropa' (robe of honour). PM Modi also sat on the floor and listened to the 'kirtan'. A video of the same has surfaced on social media. Telangana Assembly Election 2023: PM Narendra Modi Promises First CM From BJP to be From ‘Backward Class’ if Party Comes to Power (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Pays Obeisance at Ameerpet Gurudwara

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Ameerpet Gurudwara in Hyderabad, Telangana on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/CemgksUvW7 — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

