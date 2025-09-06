Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, September 6, held a “very good conversation” with French President Emmanuel Macron, discussing bilateral cooperation and global issues, including efforts to bring an early resolution to the Ukraine war. "Had a very good conversation with President Macron. We reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas. Exchanged views on international and regional issues, including efforts for bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. The India-France Strategic Partnership will continue to play a key role in fostering global peace and stability," PM Modi said. The phone call with Macron comes days after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke with PM Modi and asserted that India has a crucial role to play in pressing Russia to end its war in Ukraine and shaping a path towards peace. PM Narendra Modi Speaks With ‘Friend’ Vladimir Putin, Reaffirms Commitment To Deepen India-Russia Ties.

PM Narendra Modi, France President Emmanuel Macron Speak on Phone

Had a very good conversation with President Macron. We reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas. Exchanged views on international and regional issues, including efforts for bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. The… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2025

