Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Mysuru in Karnataka. A massive crowd came to welcome PM Modi at Mudumalai. Earlier in the day, he visited Bandipur Tiger Reserve and Theppakadu Elephant Camp. As the 'Project Tiger' will be completing 50 years on Sunday (April 9), he will release the latest tiger census data. PM Narendra Modi Feeds Elephants At Theppakadu Camp In Tamil Nadu (Watch Video).

Massive Crowd Welcomes PM Modi in Mudumalai

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the crowd gathered to welcome him in Mudumalai pic.twitter.com/vsSn3mOeQv — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

