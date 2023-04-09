Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Tamil Nadu after inaugurating Vande Bharat Express and inaugurating the first phase of the terminal building at Chennai airport on Saturday (April 8). He went to Theppakadu elephant camp on Sunday (April 9) ahead of meeting the makers of the Oscar-winning movie, 'The Elephant Whisperers'. Decked up in a safari suit, PM Modi can be seen feeding sugarcanes to elephants at the camp. PM Narendra Modi Dons Camouflage T-Shirt, Khaki Pant and Black Hat for Visit to Mudumalai Tiger Reserves in Bandipur Today, PMO Shares Pic of Prime Minister's New Look.

PM Modi Feeds Elephants At Theppakadu Camp

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi feeds an elephant at Theppakadu elephant camp pic.twitter.com/5S8bhRU67T — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

PM Modi At Theppakadu Elephant Camp

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Theppakadu elephant camp pic.twitter.com/vjlrYqbwtG — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

