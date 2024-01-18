Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Commemorative Postage Stamps on Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir and a book of stamps issued on Lord Ram around the world on Thursday, January 17, 2024. The components of design in the stamp include the Ram Mandir, Choupai 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari', Sun, Sarayu River and Sculptures in and around the Temple. This comes days ahead of the much-awaited Ram Temple inauguration in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on January 22. Ram Mandir Idol Consecration: PM Narendra Modi Invited by Temple Trust to Visit Ayodhya, Says 'I Feel Very Blessed' After Receiving Invitation (See Pic).

PM Modi Releases Commemorative Postage Stamps on Ram Mandir

