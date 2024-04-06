PM Narendra Modi Showered With Flower Petals As He Holds Roadshow in Ghaziabad (Watch Video)

The 2-minute 40-second video clip shows people showering flower petals as PM Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Ghaziabad.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 06, 2024 06:25 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, April 6, held a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied the Indian Prime Minister. A video of PM Narendra Modi holding a roadshow in Ghaziabad has also gone viral on social media. The 2-minute 40-second video clip shows people showering flower petals as PM Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Ghaziabad. PM Narendra Modi Attacks Congress, Says ‘Its Manifesto Completely Bears Imprint of Muslim League Ideology’ (Watch Video).

PM Modi Holds Roadshow in Uttar Pradesh

Tags:
Ghaziabad Narendra Modi PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh PM Modi Roadshow Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath
