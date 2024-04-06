PM Narendra Modi Showered With Flower Petals As He Holds Roadshow in Ghaziabad (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, April 6, held a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied the Indian Prime Minister. A video of PM Narendra Modi holding a roadshow in Ghaziabad has also gone viral on social media. The 2-minute 40-second video clip shows people showering flower petals as PM Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Ghaziabad. PM Narendra Modi Attacks Congress, Says ‘Its Manifesto Completely Bears Imprint of Muslim League Ideology’ (Watch Video).

PM Modi Holds Roadshow in Uttar Pradesh

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is also present. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/Un4M7qFbur — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)