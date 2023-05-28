Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday was seen taking blessings from the seers before installing the historic 'Sengol' in the new Parliament building. Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi installed the 'Sengol' in Lok Sabha after receiving the historical sceptre from Adheenams. Multiple videos of PM Narendra Modi taking blessings of seers and placing the Sengol in the Lok Sabha have gone viral on social media. New Parliament Inauguration Today: PM Narendra Modi Installs 'Sengol' in Lok Sabha After Receiving Historical Sceptre From Adheenams (Watch Videos).

PM Modi Takes Blessings From the Seers

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes blessings from the seers before installing the historic 'Sengol' in the new Parliament building. pic.twitter.com/u4cdOHCHEb — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

