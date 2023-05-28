Ahead of the inauguration of the New Parliament Building Inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi installed the historic 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building after it was handed over to him by the Adheenams. Later, PM Narendra Modi carried the historic 'Sengol' post the pooja ceremony into the Lok Sabha. Multiple videos of the same have gone viral on social media. The videos show PM Modi receiving the Sengol from the Aadheenams and later carrying it into the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building before installing it. New Parliament Inauguration Today: PM Narendra Modi To Dedicate New Sansad Bhavan To Nation, Check These Interesting Facts About the Marvelous Structure.

PM Modi Installs the Historic 'Sengol' Near the Lok Sabha Speaker's Chair

#WATCH | PM Modi installs the historic 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building pic.twitter.com/Tx8aOEMpYv — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

PM Modi Handed Over the Historic 'Sengol'

#WATCH | PM Modi handed over the historic 'Sengol' by Adheenams before its installed in the new Parliament building pic.twitter.com/vGWhI9mg34 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

PM Narendra Modi Carries the Historic 'Sengol' Post Pooja

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi carries the historic 'Sengol' post the pooja ceremony after it is handed over to him by the Adheenam seers. pic.twitter.com/FCAkjD90jK — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

PM Modi Carries the Historic 'Sengol' Into the Lok Sabha

#WATCH | PM Modi carries the historic 'Sengol' into the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building pic.twitter.com/wY206r8CUC — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

