Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, January 19, held a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. A video shared by news agency ANI shows the people showering flower petals on the Indian Prime Minister as PM Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Chennai. PM Narendra Modi is in Chennai to inaugurate the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 opening ceremony. ‘Modi Modi’ in Bengaluru: ‘Mukhyamantri Ji Aisa Hota Rehta Hai’, Says PM Narendra Modi to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah As People Chant ‘Modi-Modi’ (Watch Video).

PM Modi Holds a Roadshow in Chennai

#WATCH | People shower flower petals as Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. PM will inaugurate the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/xjFcYaPcSB — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

