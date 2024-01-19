A video going viral on social media shows people chanting "Modi-Modi" during the inauguration event of the new Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center campus in Bengaluru. The 47-second video clip shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi telling Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, "Mukhyamantri ji aisa hota rehta hai," as people chant "Modi Modi" during the event in Bengaluru. Earlier, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) campus in Bengaluru, Karnataka. PM Narendra Modi Hails Bangalore, Says 'Bengaluru Connects India's Technological Capability With Global Demand' (Watch Video).

Mukhyamantri Ji Aisa Hota Rehta Hai

#WATCH | "Mukhyamantri ji aisa hota rehta hai," says PM Narendra Modi to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah as people chant 'Modi-Modi' during the inauguration event of the new Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center campus in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/hrzWIUAyIJ — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

