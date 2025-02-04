Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Lok Sabha during his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to speak for the 14th time. "It's a great privilege for me that people of this country have given me the opportunity to reply on the Motion of Thanks on President's address for the 14th time," Modi said, acknowledging the democratic tradition of discussions where both praise and criticism are shared. He emphasised the government's commitment to true development, stating, "We did not give false slogans, but true development to people." The Prime Minister thanked the public and lawmakers who participated in the debate, highlighting the importance of such democratic exchanges. PM Modi Speech in Lok Sabha Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Reply on Motion of Thanks to President’s Address During Budget Session.

PM Narendra Modi Replies on Motion of Thanks for 14th Time

VIDEO | "It's a great privilege for me that people of this country have given me the opportunity to reply on the Motion of Thanks on President's address for the 14th time. So, today I also thank the public and those who participated in the discussion in the House," says PM Modi… pic.twitter.com/kMmKPPmNBK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 4, 2025

PM Narendra Modi Emphasises True Development in Reply to Motion of Thanks

We did not give false slogans, but true development to people: PM Narendra Modi replies to Motion of Thanks debate in Lok Sabha — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 4, 2025

