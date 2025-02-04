Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Lok Sabha today, February 4, at 5 PM, delivering his response to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address. His speech will be live-streamed on his official YouTube channel for viewers to watch online. The address comes amid ongoing debates in the Budget session, with intense discussions between the government and opposition on various issues, including the Kumbh Mela stampede and remarks from opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. The live telecast of PM Modi’s reply will provide a crucial insight into the government’s stance. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of the speech. Union Budget 2025-26: PM Narendra Modi Hails ‘People’s Budget’, Says Will Make Citizens Partners in Development (Watch Video).

PM Modi Speech in Lok Sabha Live Streaming:

