Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met world leaders on the sidelines of G20 Summit 2021. PM Modi had brief interaction with US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron. PM Modi arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 Summit. This summit is the eighth G20 Summit attended by the Prime Minister.

Tweet By ANI:

PM Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron at G20 Summit in Rome, Italy pic.twitter.com/nkiIkZtfHX — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

