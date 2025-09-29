Chaos erupted in Hapur’s Veth village on Sunday night, September 28, after the Uttar Pradesh police arrived to investigate a viral video showing a man, identified as Asif, brandishing an illegal weapon. As the UP Police officers attempted to detain him, his family allegedly resisted, which further spiralled into a violent scuffle. A video has surfaced on social media, showing two women tearing the uniforms of two officers while grabbing their collars. Police have arrested Asif and registered a case against six people, including the women, for assault and obstructing duty. Did Muslim Man Assault Hindu Wife in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur? UP Police Fact-Check Old Video Going Viral With Fake Claim.

Police Attacked in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur

Case Registered For Assaulting Police and Obstructing Duty

थाना सिम्भावली क्षेत्र के ग्राम वैट निवासी सारिक के हाथ में राईफल का फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा था, जिसके सम्बन्ध में सिम्भावली पुलिस द्वारा पूछताछ करने पर अभियुक्त सारिक व उसके परिवारजनों द्वारा आक्रामक होकर पुलिस के साथ धक्कामुक्की की गयी थी, तत्समय पुलिस द्वारा हल्का बल… pic.twitter.com/5bPnxbPtx9 — HAPUR POLICE (@hapurpolice) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Hapur Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

