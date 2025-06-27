Did Muslim Man Assault Hindu Wife in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur? UP Police Fact-Check Old Video Going Viral With Fake Claim

Kanpur, June 27: A disturbing video showing a man brutally assaulting a woman inside a house in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur has gone viral on social media. In the video footage, several people can be seen standing around, some attempting to stop the attacker, while others appear to egg him on. The video is being widely circulated with a communal spin, with claims on X alleging that the woman is Hindu and the man assaulting her is Muslim.

"The incident is said to be from Hapur. The girl is Hindu Jatav, the boy is Muslim. If anyone finds out who they are or where they are from, please extend help to them," one user wrote on X. Multiple users have shared the clip with this communal narrative, further fuelling tensions. Muskan Rastogi Performed ‘Obscene Dance’ After Brutally Killing Her Husband Saurabh Rajput? Haryana Model Palak Saini’s Video Goes Viral With Fake Claim.

Fake Claim of Muslim Man Assaulting Hindu Wife Goes Viral

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police debunked the fake claim going viral with the video. The UP Police issued two clarifications on X, firmly debunking the misinformation. "The aforementioned viral video is about one and a half months old, in which the person beating the woman is her husband. A case was registered earlier at the Hapur Nagar police station under relevant sections, and the charge sheet has already been submitted in court after evidence collection," the police said. Bareilly Horror: Man Hangs Wife Upside Down and Brutally Assaults Her, UP Police Responds After Video Goes Viral.

UP Police Debunk Fake Claim

उक्त वायरल वीडियो करीब डेढ़ माह पुराना है, जिसमें महिला को पीटने वाला व्यक्ति उसका पति है, जिसके संबंध में पूर्व में थाना हापुड नगर पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत है, साक्ष्य संकलन की कार्यवाही कर आरोप पत्र मा0 न्यायालय प्रेषित किया जा चुका है। — HAPUR POLICE (@hapurpolice) June 25, 2025

UP Police Fact Check Old Video Going Viral With Communal Twist

In a separate post, the UP Police added, "#Refutation_of_Misleading_News On social media, some mischievous elements are giving a Hindu-Muslim angle to a domestic dispute between a Muslim couple, posting misleading news. #HapurPolice is registering cases against those posting misleading news and taking legal action."

Fact check

Claim : A muslim man assaulted his Hindu wife in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. Conclusion : The old video is going viral with a fake, communal claim. Full of Trash Clean

