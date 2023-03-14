A video of two men throwing currency notes from a car went viral online. The video was recorded from the Golf Course road, Gurugram. They were apparently trying to recreate the scene from the famous web series 'Farzi'. Following this, the police took note and ensured that the man would be arrested. A case has been registered under several IPCs. ACP Vikas Kaushik said that the main accused had been identified. People Shower Cash on Kirtidan Gadhvi During Gujarati Folk Singer's Bhajan Performance Organised To Raise Funds for Cow Welfare (Watch Viral Video).

Man Throwing Currency On Road Identified

Police came to know about an incident through a video on social media where two men tried to re-create a scene from a movie by throwing currency notes from a car on Golf course road. Police filed a case under various sections of IPC. Main accused identified: Vikas Kaushik, ACP,… https://t.co/QBNi1iWEGu pic.twitter.com/fat3vsnv05 — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023

