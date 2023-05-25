In an unfortunate incident, Premraj Arora, former Mr India died of a heart attack in Kota today, May 25. As per reports, the former Mr India was found dead in the shower of a gym after his workout. Reports also said that Premraj went to the washroom after a workout, where he had a heart attack. Premraj was found unconscious in the bathroom by his family members and was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Arora is survived by his two daughters. Nitesh Pandey Dies at 51 Due to Heart Attack; Anupamaa Actor Found Dead at Hotel in Nashik.

Premraj Arora Dies of Heart Attack

