President Ram Nath Kovind will give away the National Sports Awards 2021 on Saturday, November 13 at a specially organised function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. National Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports. 12 sportspersons including Neeraj Chopra will receive the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

President Ram Nath Kovind to give away the National Sports Awards 2021 today, 13 November 2021 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) November 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)