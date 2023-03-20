Japanese PM Fumio Kishida on Monday said that Japan strongly condemns Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Speaking about the Ukraine conflict, Japanese PM Kishida also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed to President Vladimir Putin that today's era is not of war. Vladimir Putin To Be Arrested? ICC Issues Arrest Warrant Against Russian President Over War Crimes in Ukraine.

Japan Strongly Condemns Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine

Prime Minister Modi also conveyed to President Vladimir Putin that today's era is not of war: Japanese PM Kishida on Ukraine conflict — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)