The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for his actions in Ukraine. According to reports, the ICC has issued an arrest warrant against Putin over his war crimes in Ukraine. As per a report in Reuters, the ICC issued the warrant for Putin's arrest on suspicion of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation. Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russian President Feeling 'Weak and Tired’, Required Doctors, Says Report.

ICC Issues Arrest Warrant Against Putin

JUST IN - ICC issues arrest warrant against Putin over war crimes. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 17, 2023

