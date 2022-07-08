Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet newly elected MPs to Rajya Sabha at 4:30 pm today. Former Olympic track and field athlete PT Usha, legendary film composer Ilaiyaraaja, screenwriter and film director Vijayendra Prasad and philanthropist Veerendra Heggade were elected to the August House on Wednesday.

Check Tweet:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet newly elected MPs to Rajya Sabha at 4:30 pm today.

