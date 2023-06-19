A video of a speeding bike colliding over a parked van is giving chills on social media. In a video shared on Twitter, a man came at high speed on a bike and, within seconds, thrashed down after colliding with a parked carrier van. The incident of the accident has been captured on CCTV. According to reports, the biker was drunk and died on the spot. Pune Road Accident Video: One Dead as Bus Rams Into Five Vehicles Due to Brake Failure in Kondhwa, Horrifying Mishap Caught on CCTV Camera.

Pune Bike Accident Video:

