Pune, February 9: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) supremo Sharad Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on Monday afternoon after his health deteriorated at his Baramati residence. The 85-year-old veteran leader was shifted to the facility following persistent coughing and reported breathing difficulties. His office confirmed the development, stating that the hospitalisation was a precautionary measure following chest congestion. Dr. Parvez Grant, Managing Trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, noted that a specialized team of doctors is currently evaluating his condition. Pawar, a seasoned political figure and cancer survivor, had recently maintained a busy schedule despite his age. Medical experts are monitoring his vitals to determine the further course of treatment.

Sharad Pawar Hospitalised as Precaution After Chest Congestion

#WATCH | Maharashtra: NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar brought to Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital in Pune from Baramati after his health deteriorated. His office says that he has some complaints of cough and difficulties in breathing. pic.twitter.com/SPBTGivnBo — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2026

