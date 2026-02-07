Mathura, February 7: At least six people were killed early Saturday morning when a speeding container truck ran over passengers on the Yamuna Expressway. The victims had reportedly deboarded a bus when the heavy vehicle struck them at high speed. Local authorities and emergency teams reached the site immediately to initiate rescue operations. Several others sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention. Preliminary reports suggest the incident occurred due to low visibility and excessive speed.The Yamuna Expressway remains a high-risk zone during winter months, frequently witnessing fatal accidents attributed to dense fog and traffic violations. Police have launched an investigation into the driver’s conduct. Valsad Accident Caught on Camera: Man Crushed to Death After Container Falls Off Moving Truck in Gujarat; Video Surfaces.

At Least 6 Killed in Mathura Road Accident

VIDEO | Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: At least six people killed as a speeding container truck runs over bus passengers on Yamuna Expressway.#YamunaExpressway #Mathura (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ptWUTRnw7F — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 7, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)