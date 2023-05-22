In a tragic accident, a speeding travel bus hit five vehicles, killing one on the spot after the driver lost control due to brake failure in Pune on Sunday evening. The incident took place on NIBM to Kadnagar road in the Undri area. According to the reports, five others have been seriously injured, and one is in critical condition. The horrifying mishap was caught on a CCTV camera installed nearby. BMW Car Accident in Mumbai Video: Drunk Man Crashes Luxury Vehicle Into Truck in Juhu; One Killed, Three Injured.

Pune Road Accident Video:

#PUNE: Bus rams into at least five vehicles after driver lost control due to brake failure. The #accident happened in Ishrat Bagh area on NIBM road in #Kondhwa. pic.twitter.com/i6f99u7Vpm — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 22, 2023

