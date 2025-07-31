Five individuals arrested in connection with the alleged drug-fueled party at a Pune pub have been remanded to judicial custody. Among the accused is Pranjal Khewalkar, the son-in-law of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse. Pune police team had claimed to have busted a house party involving use of high-quality Cocaine, marijuana and hookah pots along with liquor, in the early hours of Sunday in a studio flat at Kharadi off the Pune-Ahmednagar highway. Who Is Pranjal Khewalkar? All About Eknath Khadse's Son-in-Law Detained by Police in Rave Party Raid in Pune's Kharadi.

Pune Drug Party Case

