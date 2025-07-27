Mumbai, July 27: The Pune police allegedly seized drugs, hookah setups and liquor after conducting a raid at a rave party at an apartment in Pune, Maharashtra, in the early hours of Sunday, July 27. Cops detained seven persons, including Pranjal Khewalkar, the son-in-law of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse. Officials said that the Crime Branch carried out the raid at the studio apartment located in the upscale Kharadi area after acting on a tip-off about a rave party.

"One of the men detained is the husband of a woman politician," an official said. According to a PTI report, the police seized narcotic substances such as ganja, liquor and hookah during the operation. A total of seven people, including two women, were detained by the Crime Branch. Khewalkar is among the seven people detained by cops. While an investigation in connection with the incident is underway, scroll below to learn who Pranjal Khewalkar is.

NCP SP Leader Rohini Khadse With Her Husband Pranjal Khewalkar

Who Is Pranjal Khewalkar?

Pranjal Khewalkar is the husband of NCP (SP) leader Rohini Khadse, the daughter of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse. According to his Instagram profile, Pranjal Khewalkar is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and doctor. He is also a businessman and producer who made his debut in the entertainment industry with the "Na Hona Tumse Door" music video. The music video was released under his production house, Samar Productions.

It is also reported that Pranjal Khewalkar was caught red-handed at the party and taken for a medical examination at Sassoon Hospital before being brought back to his residence. Although his wife has an active political career, Pranjal has maintained a distance from politics. In the past, Khewalkar was accused by social activist Anjali Damania of registering a Sonata Limousine under the Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) category at the Jalgaon RTO. Damania claimed that the same was illegal and contended that Ambassador Limousines can be legally permitted in the country. Later, she demanded that the car be seized.

Damania claimed that the same was illegal and contended that Ambassador Limousines can be legally permitted in the country. Later, she demanded that the car be seized.

