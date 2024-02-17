Pune Police encountered two men performing a dangerous stunt on a moving car in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The act, referred to as “stuntbaazi”, was captured on video and shared by the police. The perpetrators faced legal consequences after the video went viral, with a case registered against them under various sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act. The vehicle involved was seized. The police warned against such activities, emphasising their potential severe consequences and the strict actions that will be taken to deter such behaviour in the future. Mosquito Tornado in Pune Video: Mosquito Menace Grips Keshav Nagar, Viral Clip Sparks Outrage.

Stunt on Car in Pune

1️⃣ ON THE LEFT is a WhatsApp Video we came across of two boys doing 'STUNTBAAZI' on Telco Road 2️⃣ ON THE RIGHT is the 'PRIZE' we gave them for their Adventure Sports कलम २७९, ३३६ आयपीसी आणि कलम १८४, ११९, १७७ एमव्हीए अंतर्गत गुन्हा दाखल....आणि वाहन जप्त करण्यात आले आहे. अशा… pic.twitter.com/oA6UaVogWR — पिंपरी चिंचवड पोलीस - Pimpri Chinchwad Police (@PCcityPolice) February 16, 2024

