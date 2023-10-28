In a joint operation, Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab police recovered a drone on the outskirts of village Wan in Tarn Taran district of Punjab on Saturday, October 28. Suspected drugs and a battery was found attached to the it. Pictures of the drone was shared by news agency ANI on X (formerly known as Twitter). Last week also a drone in broken condition was seized by BSF during search operation in the area. Pakistani Drone Shot Down in Punjab: BSF Shoots Down Pakistan UAV Violating Indian Airspace, Recover Drone From Rajoke Village in Tarn Taran District (See Photos).

Drone Seized By BSF And Punjab Police:

BSF and Punjab Police have recovered a drone along with one battery and a packet of suspected Heroin attached to the drone on the outskirts of village Wan in Tarn Taran district. pic.twitter.com/mtT3FDWdaB — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)