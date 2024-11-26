A dramatic accident occurred on the Moga-Kotkapura bypass when an i20 car flipped while swerving to avoid a stray animal. The driver managed to escape injury thanks to the timely deployment of the airbags, which helped protect the passengers during the crash. However, the vehicle sustained significant damage in the process. Local authorities have since cleared the scene, and investigations are underway to determine the exact circumstances of the accident. Fortunately, no fatalities or serious injuries were reported. Chandigarh Club Blast: Explosion Reported at De’Orra Restaurant, Police Begin Investigation (Watch Videos).

i20 Car Flips on Moga-Kotkapura Bypass After Avoiding Stray Animal

Moga, Punjab: An i20 car flipped on the Moga-Kotkapura bypass while avoiding a stray animal. The airbags deployed, preventing injuries, but the car was badly damaged pic.twitter.com/aRtwPFGci2 — IANS (@ians_india) November 26, 2024

