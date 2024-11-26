Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 26 (ANI): Following a reported explosion outside the De'Orra - Alehouse and Kitchen restaurant at Sector 26 in Chandigarh, the Chandigarh police lodged an FIR and started their initial investigation on the matter on Tuesday.

According to the Chandigarh Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dilbag Singh Dhaliwal, the police received the call at around 3:25 am today. He stated that during the call the caller mentioned that there was some "personal problem" at the place. Upon reaching the spot, the investigating officer saw broken glasses at the scene, Dhaliwal added.

"We got information in the control room that there was some personal problem here. Our investigating officer saw glasses were broken here. At the present moment, we cannot say anything," the DSP said.

"The forensic team has arrived. They haven't provided any information yet. We got the call at around 3:25 AM. We have just lodged the FIR. It's a premature state. We can't say anything now. We have just started an investigation," he added.

Speaking to ANI, an employee at the restaurant identified as Pooran said that the blast took place at around 3.15 am and that no one was injured as the restaurant was closed at that time.

"We came out after listening to a loud explosion. Glasses of the door were broken, after which we complained to the police. There were 7-8 workers inside the restaurant when the blast took place. No one was injured. CCTV is not working. The incident took place at around 3:15 AM when the restaurant was closed," Pooran said.

According to the police, the forensics team had arrived at the scene, and an initial investigation was underway. (ANI)

