The chief minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi, Along with cabinet ministers left for paying obeisance at Kartarpur Gurudwara Sahib in Pakistan on Thursday. A video message has been shared by Punjab CM on Twitter in which he said,"Feeling extremely blessed to get an opportunity to pay obeisance at Sri Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan to commemorate 552nd Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev ji. Praying for ‘Chardi Kala’ & ‘Sarbat Da Bhala’. Lets follow Guru ji’s teachings of love, peace, secularism & brotherhood."

Watch the video here:

