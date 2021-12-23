Punjab & Haryana High Court has Suspended the Sentence of the Jammu and Kashmir police sub-inspector Anand Dutta and Granted him bail. He was one of the accused who were convicted for destroying and sabotaging the 2018 Kathua rape case. SI Dutta was sentenced to 5 years in jail under section 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for causing the destruction of evidence.

Check Tweet:

Punjab & Haryana HC has granted bail to police SI Anand Datta who was convicted for destroying evidence in 2018 Kathua rape case. I argued that there was no reason to convict him under Section 201 of IPC despite acquittal in murder,rape&corruption charges:Lawyer Bipan Ghai(22.12) pic.twitter.com/uoFWYHGk63 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2021

