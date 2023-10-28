A terrorist module linked to Pakistan based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda has been busted in Punjab's Mohali, Director General of Punjab Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday, October 28. Four operatives of the pro-Khalistani group BKI (Babbar Khalsa International) were arrested during the operation. Police have also recovered six pistols and 275 cartridges from the terrorists. "Harvinder Rinda is responsible for providing logistical support with the help of ISI Drones that were used to smuggle weapons from Pakistan", said the DGP. Terror Module Backed by Pakistan-Based Terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and US-Based Gangster Harpreet Singh Aka Happy Passia Busted in Punjab.

Punjab Police Bust Terror Module:

Punjab | SAS Nagar Police has busted a terrorist module and arrested four operatives of outfit BKI (Babar Khalsa International). Six pistols and 275 cartridges were recovered in the operation. DGP Punjab Police says, "The module was backed by Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder… pic.twitter.com/zc5hYv3Tpn — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)