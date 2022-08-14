The portfolios have been allocated to Maharashtra ministers on Sunday after the 18 ministers took oath on August 9. CM Eknath Shinde will handle portfolios such as Urban Development, Environment, Minority, Transport, Disaster management, while Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis got Home and Finance. Other ministers of the cabinet, such as Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil got Revenue department, Animal Husbandry & Dairy. Sudhir Mungantiwar to handle Forest, Cultural affairs & fisheries. Former BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil got Higher, technical education, textile industry & parliamentary work. Shambhuraj Desai will be handling the State Excise Duty department.

Check Tweet:

