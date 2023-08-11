Aam Aadmit Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha has been suspended from Rajya Sabha till the Privilege Committee submits its findings on the allegation against him for forging the signatures of five MPs in a motion related to the Delhi Services Bill in the Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar today announced that he is suspending Raghav Chadha from the service of the Council till the Council has the benefit of the report by the Committee of Privileges. Raghav Chadha Hasn’t Yet Received Any Notice From Privilege Committee, AAP Rebuts Demand for Privilege Motion Against MP.

Raghav Chadha Suspended From Rajya Sabha

#WATCH | Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announces, "...I suspend Raghav Chadha from the service of the Council till the Council has the benefit of the report by the Committee of Privileges." pic.twitter.com/OXMGitpdMQ — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023

