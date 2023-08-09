New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has not received any such notice from the privilege committee yet and whenever the notice comes, it will be responded to effectively and comprehensively, an AAP statement said on Wednesday, rebutting the demand to move a Privilege Motion against the MP.

However, it is important to set the record straight, that as per parliamentary rules and procedure no signature or written consent whatsoever, is required before proposing names of members to a Select Committee, AAP statement added.

Therefore, since neither any signatures are needed nor any signatures have been submitted, hence there cannot be any question of misrepresentation of signatures at all.

AAP statement said, "It is a mere proposal for acceptance or rejection of names. Select Committees are non-partisan committees comprising of members of all major parties. And therefore names from across the board were proposed. The reference of names made by AAP MP for the Select Committee was only a proposal - to be accepted or rejected by the house. In this case, the house rejected the reference. So no question of inclusion of the names of the said complainants."

The rules further clearly state that names of the members can be withdrawn in case they have no intention of being a part of the committee, AAP statement further added.

In fact, the parliamentary bulletin issued referring this matter to the privilege committee nowhere mentions any term like "forged"/"forgery"/"sign"/"signature".

We condemn the BJP’s dirty tricks department for unleashing a campaign against a young and effective MP to tarnish his reputation as a parliamentarian.

These are baseless allegations against a young budding, fearless and fierce parliamentarian and orchestrated propaganda to harm his reputation.

As many as five Rajya Sabha MPs on Monday demanded to move a Privilege Motion against Raghav Chadha after alleging that their "forged signatures" were added in the proposed select committee on Delhi Services Bill without their consent by the AAP MP. (ANI)

