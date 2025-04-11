Sitapur police arrested temple priest Shivanand Baba and two accomplices for the murder of journalist Raghvendra Vajpayee, who was shot dead on March 8. Shivanand allegedly orchestrated the killing after Vajpayee caught him raping a minor boy and threatened to expose him. The priest reportedly paid INR 4 lakh to contract killers, using aides Nirmal Singh and Aslam Ghazi as intermediaries. While Shivanand and his accomplices were arrested, the hired shooters remain absconding. Vajpayee, a reporter with Dainik Jagran and RTI activist, was ambushed and shot multiple times near Maholi. Investigators used CCTV footage and mobile data to trace suspects. Disturbingly, Shivanand celebrated the murder at a hotel with alcohol and drugs with a girl where he engaged in ‘unnatural sex’ with her, cops said. Raghavendra Bajpai Murder Case: Sitapur Temple Priest Shivananda Baba Planned Killing With 2 Aides After Getting Caught in Objectional Position With Minor Boy, Reveals Probe.

Sitapur Journalist Murder

Temple priest confesses to killing UP journalist, claims was being blackmailed over inappropriate video In a purported confession video, Vikas Rathore alias Shivananad, priest at a temple in Sitapur district could be heard confessing to killing journalist Raghvendra Bajpai. The… pic.twitter.com/vlJrqlRM4w — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 11, 2025

